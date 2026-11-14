John Harbaugh suffers harsh criticism for his coaching in NY Giants Week 10 loss vs Commanders

After losing to the Washington Commanders in Week 10, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is getting heavily criticized.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is facing intense scrutiny after Thursday night’s frustrating 24-21 divisional loss to the Washington Commanders. His team, after all, failed to close out the game at MetLife Stadium.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, analyst Stephen A. Smith blasted Harbaugh’s ultra-conservative late-game playcalling as “coaching scared.” He then added, “I mean, John Harbaugh should be ashamed of himself,” Smith declared after New York managed just 31 net yards across its final three possessions.

Earlier reports indicate that John Harbaugh revealed the NY Giants will become more aggressive on offense. Even Harbaugh acknowledged after the defeat that punting repeatedly instead of trusting his offense cost Big Blue a golden opportunity.

Advertisement

Harbaugh’s coaching has been on the scope for good and bad

Harbaugh’s arrival in East Rutherford has completely revitalized a franchise that struggled mightily for relevance over the past several seasons. His trademark discipline, accountability, and winning pedigree immediately transformed New York. Now, the Giants are a legitimate playoff contender through the first 10 weeks.

Stephen A Smith on John Harbaugh after Thursday's loss:



"They were coaching scared. I mean, John Harbaugh Should be ashamed of himself."



The Giants fell 24-21 to the division rival Washington Commanders. They still sit in first place in the NFC East.



(via First Take) pic.twitter.com/5TDvCDoymK — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) November 14, 2026

However, Thursday’s fourth-quarter collapse revived familiar criticisms regarding late-game clock management and overly cautious playcalling from his lengthy tenure in Baltimore. Taking the ball out of quarterback JJ McCarthy‘s hands on critical third downs ultimately handed Washington enough life to make a game-winning touchdown drive.

Advertisement

The Giants still stay atop of the NFC East

Despite suffering their first divisional defeat of the 2026 NFL season, the 5-3-1 Giants remain firmly in first place atop the NFC East. New York still holds a comfortable 1.5-game cushion over the second-place Dallas Cowboys.

Nevertheless, the margin for error shrinks dramatically with an unforgiving stretch against the Jaguars, 49ers, Seahawks, and Lions looming ahead. Fixing these late-game execution lapses will be essential if Harbaugh expects to protect New York’s division crown.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh is facing intense scrutiny after the Giants’ 24-21 loss to Washington.

after the Giants’ 24-21 loss to Washington. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith blasted John Harbaugh’s late-game playcalling as “coaching scared.”

The 5-3-1 New York Giants remain in first place atop the NFC East.