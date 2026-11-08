NY Giants reportedly ‘cooled’ on Jonathan Taylor trade talks due to major roadblock

The NFL trade deadline is getting closer, leaving less and less time for last-minute moves. The New York Giants‘ pursuit of Jonathan Taylor appears to be facing significant obstacles, especially after a recent report suggested that the asking price set by the Indianapolis Colts could be the main roadblock.
“The #Giants cooled on acquiring #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor because of price. They resolved to move on a while ago leading into today’s game vs Philly,” the NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed on X.
The running back, one of the most sought-after players on the trade market, is also one of Indianapolis‘ most important assets and won’t be leaving the franchise for just any offer. Does this mean a move to the Big Apple is officially off the table?
What are the Colts asking for in a Taylor trade?
Rumors are flying around the trade deadline, and the Colts aren’t letting Jonathan Taylor go on the cheap. Indianapolis’ asking price starts with a first-round draft pick, though reports indicate they are essentially seeking a high day-two pick (like a 2nd rounder) alongside multiple mid-to-late round selections.
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball.
While Indy would likely settle for a strong 2nd-rounder plus extra draft capital to kickstart their rebuild, ownership made it clear they aren’t forced to deal him unless a team completely blows them away with a high-end offer.
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor reportedly expects trade; Vikings surface as competition for NY Giants
Jonathan Taylor would be a great fit for the Giants
Jonathan Taylor would be a match made in heaven for John Harbaugh’s offensive identity, which thrives on physical, downhill running, setting a relentless physical tone, and pounding defenses into submission. The Giants head coach loves a true bell-cow back who can churn out tough yards, wear down front sevens, and execute heavy pre-snap motion or gap-scheme concepts with authority.
That’s exactly what Taylor brings to the table—an elite blend of size, contact balance, and explosive vision. Through 8 games in the 2026 season with the Colts, Taylor has racked up 610 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns on 148 carries, adding 21 receptions for 202 yards. Plugging that kind of elite, heavy-volume production into Harbaugh’s physical system would give the offense an unstoppable, soul-crushing ground attack.
Key takeaways
- The New York Giants cooled on acquiring Jonathan Taylor due to Indianapolis’ asking price.
- Indianapolis’ asking price starts with a first-round draft pick.
- 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns highlight Jonathan Taylor’s eight games for Indianapolis.