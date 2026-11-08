NY Giants reportedly ‘cooled’ on Jonathan Taylor trade talks due to major roadblock

Jonathan Taylor is one of the names that has generated the most buzz as a potential major addition to the New York Giants, but all signs point to his arrival in East Rutherford becoming increasingly unlikely.

The NFL trade deadline is getting closer, leaving less and less time for last-minute moves. The New York Giants‘ pursuit of Jonathan Taylor appears to be facing significant obstacles, especially after a recent report suggested that the asking price set by the Indianapolis Colts could be the main roadblock.

“The #Giants cooled on acquiring #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor because of price. They resolved to move on a while ago leading into today’s game vs Philly,” the NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed on X.

The running back, one of the most sought-after players on the trade market, is also one of Indianapolis‘ most important assets and won’t be leaving the franchise for just any offer. Does this mean a move to the Big Apple is officially off the table?

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What are the Colts asking for in a Taylor trade?

Rumors are flying around the trade deadline, and the Colts aren’t letting Jonathan Taylor go on the cheap. Indianapolis’ asking price starts with a first-round draft pick, though reports indicate they are essentially seeking a high day-two pick (like a 2nd rounder) alongside multiple mid-to-late round selections.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball.

While Indy would likely settle for a strong 2nd-rounder plus extra draft capital to kickstart their rebuild, ownership made it clear they aren’t forced to deal him unless a team completely blows them away with a high-end offer.

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Jonathan Taylor would be a great fit for the Giants

Jonathan Taylor would be a match made in heaven for John Harbaugh’s offensive identity, which thrives on physical, downhill running, setting a relentless physical tone, and pounding defenses into submission. The Giants head coach loves a true bell-cow back who can churn out tough yards, wear down front sevens, and execute heavy pre-snap motion or gap-scheme concepts with authority.

That’s exactly what Taylor brings to the table—an elite blend of size, contact balance, and explosive vision. Through 8 games in the 2026 season with the Colts, Taylor has racked up 610 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns on 148 carries, adding 21 receptions for 202 yards. Plugging that kind of elite, heavy-volume production into Harbaugh’s physical system would give the offense an unstoppable, soul-crushing ground attack.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants cooled on acquiring Jonathan Taylor due to Indianapolis’ asking price.

due to Indianapolis’ asking price. Indianapolis’ asking price starts with a first-round draft pick .

. 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns highlight Jonathan Taylor’s eight games for Indianapolis.