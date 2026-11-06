Colts’ Jonathan Taylor reportedly expects trade; Vikings surface as competition for NY Giants

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have emerged as potential suitors for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who reportedly expects to be moved.

With the NFL trade deadline just days away, rumors continue to swirl regarding the New York Giants’ interest in bolstering their roster, with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor emerging as a prime target. Now, a report suggests the Minnesota Vikings are also aggressively pursuing the star ball-carrier.

According to NFL on Prime insider James Palmer, Taylor is anticipating a move ahead of the cutoff. “My understanding is that Jonathan Taylor expects to be traded, but only if somebody gets up there [to meet the Colts’ asking price],” Palmer reported. “The Giants and Vikings have been very aggressive on that possibility.”

Against that backdrop—and with Derrick Henry’s name also circulating on the trade block—Taylor has become one of the most prominent targets linked to New York ahead of the league’s Nov. 10 trade deadline.

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When pressed on the matter, Taylor stood firm on his approach amid the ongoing speculation tying him to East Rutherford. Chatter surrounding his future has intensified in recent days, with a clear timeline now emerging for a resolution on his NFL home.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts

Potential suitors alongside the Giants

Beyond the Giants, the primary contenders linked to Taylor are the Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Green Bay Packers. Minnesota emerged early as an aggressive bidder looking to fortify its backfield and inject proven star power into its offense for a second-half playoff push.

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Meanwhile, the Broncos have monitored negotiations closely, aiming to land a workhorse tailback capable of shouldering the offensive burden in a tightly contested AFC playoff picture.

Why contenders are circling Taylor

First and foremost, Taylor offers rare, game-changing ability as a true bell-cow back. In an era dominated by backfield committees, he represents an increasingly rare commodity: an every-down workhorse who marries breakaway speed with elite vision and tackle-breaking power.

Just as importantly, landing a premier rusher like Taylor transforms an entire scheme ahead of late-season and winter football. A dominant ground game alleviates pressure on the quarterback, unlocks explosive play-action passing lanes, and wears down opposing fronts in the second half. For teams with genuine championship aspirations, acquiring an All-Pro talent of Taylor’s caliber represents the exact high-reward swing that can push a contender over the top.

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Key takeaways

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly pursuing Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

running back Jonathan Taylor. Jonathan Taylor expects to be traded if a team meets Indianapolis’ asking price.

if a team meets Indianapolis’ asking price. The NFL trade deadline arrives on Nov. 10 amid ongoing trade discussions.