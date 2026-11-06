NY Giants’ Jonathan Taylor pursuit reportedly complicated by Colts’ shifting stance

The Indianapolis Colts may be having second thoughts about Jonathan Taylor, despite emerging reports linking him to the New York Giants.

Few potential blockbusters have generated more buzz ahead of the NFL trade deadline than a hypothetical deal sending Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor to the New York Giants. While speculation has run rampant that Taylor could be moved, a recent report suggests the Colts may ultimately pump the brakes.

According to longtime NFL and Giants insider Gary Myers, Colts principal owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is leaning against trading Taylor, with his contract extension serving as a central hurdle. “Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon doesn’t want to trade Taylor. If that’s the case, will she defer to her football people if they get an acceptable offer? One thing to keep in mind: In August, Taylor signed a two-year $44 million extension thru 2028,” Myers posted on X.

Despite Myers’ reporting, league observers continue to monitor the expected timeline for any potential move. For his part, the All-Pro running back delivered a firm public statement clarifying his immediate focus, choosing to tune out the persistent Giants trade noise.

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The Giants were also loosely linked to Baltimore Ravens powerhouse Derrick Henry, but Henry quickly tamped down those whispers with a firm message, as the Ravens are not having the best performance in the regular season.

It's going to be an emotional rollercoaster until Tuesday trading deadline at 4 pm for @Giants fans who want Jonathan Taylor. Lots of rumors. Here is one I heard a little while ago: @Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon doesn't want to trade Taylor. If that's the case, will she defer… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) November 5, 2026

Taylor’s contract could be a deciding factor

Myers also highlighted how Taylor’s August extension differentiates him from two cornerstone players Indianapolis recently dealt away: guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

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“That’s [Taylor’s contract] unlike the contract status of Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, each traded by Indy last week. They were in last year of deals and due to be free agents in March. Colts elected to take draft picks now rather than wait on comp picks in 2028,“ Myers noted.

How the Giants and Other suitors must navigate Taylor’s contract

Taylor’s two-year, $44 million extension—featuring $39 million guaranteed through 2028—makes any midseason swap financially demanding. To acquire him, the Giants would likely need to package a premium Day 2 asset, such as a second-round pick and a future fourth-rounder, alongside a young contributor on a rookie contract to help offset salary commitments while preserving their valuable first-round pick.

Outside suitors like the Minnesota Vikings or Denver Broncos would face a comparable framework: a premium second-round pick plus a conditional mid-round asset tied to playing time or playoff milestones. Because Indianapolis would absorb dead money from his signing bonus while the acquiring team takes on substantial future guarantees, any viable deal hinges on providing the Colts with high-value draft capital and cost-effective roster depth.

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Key takeaways

Carlie Irsay-Gordon is reportedly leaning against trading Jonathan Taylor before the deadline.

trading Jonathan Taylor before the deadline. The Indianapolis Colts traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner last week.

Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner last week. Jonathan Taylor’s two-year extension includes $39 million guaranteed through 2028.