Report: Chiefs, Steelers show interest in Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. ahead of trade deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be shopping wideout Brian Thomas Jr. as plenty of teams are reportedly looking into the third-year receiver.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be on the verge of making a big-time move ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. might find himself traded over the next few weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers appear as strong candidates to make the move.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, following two consecutive weeks without recording a single reception, tension surrounding the dynamic pass-catcher has reached a boiling point. Fowler emphasized that something has to give regarding the former first-round pick’s diminishing role in Jacksonville.

The insider listed both the Chiefs and the Steelers as potentially interested suitors. Furthermore, Fowler was clear that there will be plenty of competition for Thomas’ services if Jacksonville chooses to make him available. Hence, the highest bidder will likely get the services of a once electric player.

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How does Brian Thomas Jr. fits on the Chiefs?

Landing in Kansas City under head coach Andy Reid would instantly revitalize Thomas’ career. His elite vertical speed and 6-foot-3 frame would provide quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the quintessential deep-threat receiver the Chiefs covet. Given how their vertical threat in Tyquan Thornton suffered a season-ending injury, Thomas could be very tempting.

By stretching secondaries downfield, Thomas would clear crucial spacing underneath for Kansas City’s intermediate targets and tight ends. Reid’s scheme specializes in creating touches in space, making Kansas City an ideal championship-caliber landing spot where Thomas can revive his career.

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Why the Steelers make sense as a prime landing spot for Brian Thomas Jr.

Pittsburgh has spent the season searching for high-upside weapons to elevate their perimeter passing game. Adding Thomas would give the Steelers a prototypical X-receiver capable of winning contested catches and consistently punishing single coverage down the sideline. Given how DK Metcalf is not producing at the expected level, this could make sense.

His presence would take immense defensive attention away from Pittsburgh’s primary weapons like rookie WR Germie Bernard and provide explosive chunk-play ability. Thomas would bring the electricity this offense often lacks.

Key takeaways

Brian Thomas Jr. could be traded ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline with Chiefs and Steelers as likely candidates.

ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline with Chiefs and Steelers as likely candidates. Brian Thomas Jr. recorded zero receptions across two consecutive weeks for Jacksonville.

for Jacksonville. Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a season-ending injury.