Will Tyreek Hill sign with Chiefs soon? Free agent WR rumors reportedly take unexpected turn

Tyreek Hill's reunion with the Chiefs may be further away than expected.

A reunion between Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs may not happen anytime soon, adding another twist to the veteran wide receiver’s uncertain future. Although Kansas City has been linked to the possibility of bringing Hill back, the latest report suggests the organization is not rushing to make a deal as it evaluates its options at wide receiver.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the Chiefs could prioritize younger players and continue exploring the trade market rather than immediately pursuing the former Kansas City star. With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, the team’s next move could provide a clearer indication of whether a reunion remains a realistic possibility.

“As it stands now, I don’t get the sense the Chiefs are in a rush to sign Tyreek Hill. I would expect the Chiefs to lean on a young receiver such as Jalen Royals in the short term as the team continues to sniff around the wide-receiver trade market. If Kansas City deals for a speedy receiver before the Nov. 10 deadline, I would take that as a negative development for a Hill reunion.”

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When is Tyreek Hill coming back?

Kansas City’s approach could depend on what becomes available on the trade market over the coming weeks. Jones indicated that the Chiefs may prefer to give Jalen Royals an opportunity in the short term while assessing potential additions. A trade for another speedy wide receiver before the deadline would be a significant signal that the team is pursuing a different solution instead of bringing Hill back.

Hill’s physical condition is another important consideration. The receiver is recovering from a serious knee injury, and Kansas City would need to assess his health before committing to a return. Jones identified that issue alongside the financial and disciplinary questions that could complicate negotiations. With no timetable for Tyreek’s recovery, there might not be a reunion.

“The health of Hill’s knee is one factor. The money will be another, as no one expects him to sign a veteran minimum deal. And then there’s the potential NFL discipline. Put those in whatever order you’d like, but nothing seems imminent.”

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Those factors leave Hill’s next destination uncertain, with a return to Kansas City far from guaranteed. The Chiefs must weigh the potential impact of adding a familiar playmaker against the risks associated with his recovery, salary expectations and possible NFL discipline.

For now, Jones’ report suggests that a reunion is not close, and Kansas City’s decisions before the November 10 deadline could help determine whether the possibility gains momentum or fades further.

Key takeaways

The Chiefs are not rushing to sign Tyreek Hill, according to Jonathan Jones.

Kansas City could pursue a speedy receiver before the November 10 trade deadline.

Hill’s knee, salary expectations and potential NFL discipline remain obstacles to a reunion.