What time is it in Paris for Saints vs Steelers today in 2026 NFL Week 7?

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in Paris for NFL Week 7 in 2026. With the game taking place overseas, kickoff time is key for fans watching from the United States.

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers are set for a historic Week 7 matchup in Paris, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 PM local time. The game at Stade de France will mark the NFL’s first regular-season contest in France.

For fans in the United States, the game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM ET, making it an early start to Sunday football. Paris will be six hours ahead of Eastern Time on game day (Sunday, October 25, 2026).

The Saints enter the international spotlight with a connection to France that goes beyond football, given Louisiana’s French heritage and New Orleans’ cultural roots. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, played in Dublin during the 2025 season.

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How to watch Saints vs. Steelers in the United States

The New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game will air live on NFL Network in the United States. For fans who prefer to stream directly, NFL+ is another official option.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Source: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The NFL’s viewing guide lists NFL+ as a way for U.S. fans to watch live games on supported devices, including phones, tablets, web browsers and connected TVs. Availability can depend on the type of game and device.

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Kickoff is set for 9:30 AM ET, which corresponds to 8:30 AM CT, 7:30 AM MT and 6:30 AM PT. That early start gives American fans a chance to watch the international matchup before the usual Sunday afternoon NFL window.

Key takeaways