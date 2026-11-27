The Steelers face the Denver Broncos in a crucial 2026 NFL Week 12 matchup, but Aaron Rodgers' status has raised questions ahead of kickoff. His availability could have a major impact on Pittsburgh's plans.

Aaron Rodgers will not be part of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ lineup against the Denver Broncos in 2026 NFL Week 12. The 42-year-old quarterback was initially ruled inactive for Friday’s game, with Mason Rudolph named the starter.

The decision came less than 48 hours after head coach Mike McCarthy publicly reaffirmed him as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback. The change followed a difficult stretch for them, who entered the matchup after consecutive losses.

The situation escalated on Wednesday when the QB addressed his benching on The Pat McAfee Show, criticizing McCarthy and describing disagreements over the team’s play-calling and internal communication.

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Why did the Steelers release Aaron Rodgers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers released Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, November 25, following his public criticism of head coach Mike McCarthy and a dispute over the team’s offensive direction.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He had already been benched for the Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos, but his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show accelerated the situation and led to his departure.

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The conflict became public after he accused McCarthy of falling asleep during quarterback meetings, missing team activities and showing a lack of preparation. He also criticized the coach for ending a halftime huddle during Pittsburgh’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles by saying, “1-2-3 Packers”.

McCarthy acknowledged that the halftime incident was embarrassing but declined to discuss the details of his private conversations with him. The coach also said the quarterback had made an ultimatum that went beyond his job description and confirmed that benching Rodgers was his decision.

The Steelers had initially planned to keep him on the roster after making him inactive for the Broncos game. However, the team changed course after his interview, and his release was made official on Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire.

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What was Aaron Rodgers’ record with the Steelers in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers went 6-4 as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback during the 2026 NFL regular season before his release. Pittsburgh began the campaign with a 6-2 record but suffered consecutive losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles before he was benched.

He appeared in 10 games and completed 220 of 361 passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished that stretch with a 60.9% completion rate and an 86.6 passer rating.

His final game was the 19-16 loss to the Eagles in Week 11. He completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown, while also leading the Steelers in rushing with 29 yards. He was sacked five times in the defeat.

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Who will replace Aaron Rodgers at quarterback against the Broncos?

Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the Steelers against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Pittsburgh announced the decision on Tuesday night, confirming that Rodgers would be inactive for the Friday matchup.

He is in his seventh NFL season and has spent most of his career with Pittsburgh, which selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has a career record of 9-9-1 as a starter, with 30 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions.

The Broncos game will be Rudolph’s first start of the 2026 season. His most recent start came in Week 12 of the 2026 campaign against the Chicago Bears, when he filled in for an injured Rodgers and completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

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Will Aaron Rodgers play again in the 2026 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers could still play for another NFL team in 2026, but his future remains uncertain after they released him. He is eligible to be claimed by another team through waivers and would become an unrestricted free agent if no team claims him.

He previously said that the 2026 season would be his final year in the NFL. Following his release, he also made it clear that he would not return to Pittsburgh, saying that his time with the Steelers was over.

Key takeaways

Mason Rudolph replaces Aaron Rodgers as Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback against the Denver Broncos.

as Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback against the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh Steelers released Aaron Rodgers on November 25 after he criticized coach Mike McCarthy.

after he criticized coach Mike McCarthy. Aaron Rodgers went 6-4 as starter with 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2026.