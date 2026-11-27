The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos meet in a pivotal Week 12 matchup, and the quarterback depth charts could play a major role. Check out the starting QBs and backup options ahead of kickoff.

The quarterback conversation in Pittsburgh took an unexpected turn before the Steelers’ Black Friday matchup with the Broncos. After weeks of Aaron Rodgers leading the offense, the team has decided to make a change under center.

Denver, meanwhile, arrives at Acrisure Stadium with Bo Nix continuing to lead its offense. The Broncos have built a strong campaign with an 8-2 record, while the Steelers enter at 6-4 and need a response after recent offensive struggles.

The quarterback situation adds another storyline to an already important AFC matchup. Mike McCarthy‘s team and Sean Payton‘s side have different options available behind center, and the depth charts could become especially relevant.

Advertisement

What is the Steelers QB depth chart for Week 12?

Mason Rudolph is the Steelers’ starting quarterback for Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, with Will Howard listed as his backup and Drew Allar as the third option. Aaron Rodgers is no longer part of Pittsburgh’s quarterback rotation.

Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

McCarthy benched Rodgers after their consecutive losses and the offense’s recent struggles. The decision also followed disagreements between them over play-calling and how the offense was being managed.

Advertisement

What is the Broncos QB depth chart for Week 12?

Bo Nix is the Broncos’ starting quarterback for Week 12, followed by Jarrett Stidham as QB2 and Sam Ehlinger as QB3. Denver’s official depth chart lists all three in that order ahead of its Black Friday game against Pittsburgh.

Nix remains the centerpiece of Denver’s offense after leading the team to an 8-2 record entering Week 12. Stidham is the primary backup and has held that role since Sean Payton became the Broncos’ head coach in 2023.

Ehlinger is the third quarterback on Denver’s depth chart. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback provides additional experience behind Nix and Stidham, giving the Broncos three listed options at the position.

Advertisement

Key takeaways