The Pittsburgh Steelers face a crucial Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos, with the result potentially shaping their AFC playoff hopes. Find out how a win, loss or tie could impact Pittsburgh's position in the 2026 NFL standings.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos meet in a pivotal Black Friday showdown in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the AFC playoff race.

Denver enters the matchup with an 8-2 record, while Pittsburgh is trying to regain momentum after consecutive defeats. With the stakes rising at Acrisure Stadium, every possible outcome could carry significant implications for them.

Sean Payton‘s team has emerged as one of the AFC’s strongest contenders, riding a six-game winning streak and leading the AFC West. Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy‘s side sits at 6-4 and currently holds a wild-card spot.

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What happens if the Steelers beat the Broncos in Week 12?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Denver Broncos, they will improve to 7-4 and strengthen their position in the AFC playoff race. Pittsburgh enters the Week 12 matchup with a 6-4 record, while Denver is 8-2.

Aaron Rodgers #8 and his teammates of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A victory would give the Steelers a crucial win. The Steelers currently occupy the seventh and final AFC wild-card spot, behind the Cleveland Browns, who also have a 6-4 record.

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A win would move them to 7-4, giving the team a better record than Cleveland and improving its chances of climbing in the playoff standings. However, the exact seed would depend on other results and the NFL’s tiebreaker rules.

According to Pro Football Network’s playoff model, Pittsburgh’s chances of reaching the postseason would rise from 73% to 84% with a victory over Denver. They could also improve their chances of challenging for the AFC North title.

What happens if the Steelers lose to the Broncos in Week 12?

If the Steelers lose to the Broncos, Pittsburgh will fall to 6-5 and suffer another setback in the AFC playoff race. The defeat would leave the Steelers with a losing record over their last three games and give Denver a 9-2 record.

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A loss would also make Pittsburgh’s wild-card position more vulnerable. The Steelers currently have a 6-4 record, tied with Cleveland, and are already dealing with pressure from teams such as New England and Houston.

Dropping to 6-5 would give those contenders an opportunity to close the gap in the race for the final playoff spots. Pro Football Network’s playoff model projects their postseason chances to fall from 73% to 65% with a loss against Denver.

What happens if the Steelers tie with the Broncos today?

If they finish tied after overtime, Pittsburgh will move to 6-4-1 and Denver to 8-2-1. A tie would count as half a win and half a loss in the NFL standings, leaving both teams with a better winning percentage than they would have after a defeat.

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However, a tie would not automatically end the game at the conclusion of regulation. If Pittsburgh and Denver are tied after four quarters, the NFL’s regular-season overtime rules provide for a 10-minute extra period.

Under the NFL’s current rules:

Both teams must have an opportunity to possess the ball during overtime, with a specific exception if the team kicking off scores a safety on the receiving team’s initial possession.

If both teams have had their possession opportunity and one has more points, that team wins.

If the score remains tied after both teams have had their opportunity, the next team to score by any method wins.

If the 10-minute overtime period expires with the score still tied, the game officially ends in a tie.

The NFL allows only one 10-minute overtime period during the regular season. A tie would be less damaging to Pittsburgh than a loss, but it would not provide the same boost as a victory. They would remain in the wild-card race with a 6-4-1 record.

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Key takeaways