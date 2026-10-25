Why are Saints vs Steelers playing in Paris, France, in 2026 NFL Week 7?

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers will make NFL history in Paris during Week 7 of the 2026 season. The matchup at Stade de France carries a deeper significance, connecting the league’s global ambitions with a unique piece of Louisiana history.

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on Sunday, October 25, will be the league’s first-ever regular-season game played in France, bringing American football to the Stade de France.

The Week 7 game is part of the NFL’s broader international expansion, which will feature a record nine regular-season games outside the United States during the 2026 season.

The choice of the Saints as the designated home team also carries a historical connection. Louisiana has deep French roots, and the franchise has previously played regular-season games in London in 2008, 2017 and 2022.

Advertisement

Why is the NFL playing a game in Paris, France, in 2026?

The NFL is playing a game in Paris in 2026 to expand its international presence and connect with a growing fan base in France, with the New Orleans Saints facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 25, at the Stade de France.

Asim Richards #72, Chris Olave #12 and Kendre Miller #5 of the New Orleans Saints (Source: Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The NFL is also expanding into new markets in Melbourne, Australia, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while returning to established international destinations such as London, Munich and Mexico City.

Advertisement

The strategy gives the league opportunities to reach fans beyond the United States and build interest in American football through live games and year-round initiatives. France already represents an important market for the league.

According to the NFL’s announcement, the country has more than 14 million fans, while its NFL Flag youth program, launched in partnership with the French American Football Federation in 2023, reaches more than 8,000 boys and girls.

The venue also makes the occasion significant. Located in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, the Stade de France is the country’s largest stadium and has hosted major international sporting events, including matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Why were the Saints and Steelers chosen for the Paris game?

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers were selected for the Paris game as part of the NFL’s international expansion strategy, with New Orleans serving as the designated home team and Pittsburgh traveling as the visitor.

The league confirmed the matchup in May 2026. The selection also gives the Saints an opportunity to represent a franchise with deep historical ties to France, while the Steelers return overseas after playing in Ireland in 2025.

The Saints were a natural fit for the occasion because of Louisiana’s French heritage. The state was originally a French colony, and the cultural connection remains visible throughout New Orleans.

Advertisement

Key takeaways