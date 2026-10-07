How many NHL goalies have scored a goal in league history?

From Billy Smith to Igor Shesterkin, a rare group of NHL goalies has found a way to make history at the other end of the ice. How exclusive is the club?

Few plays in hockey are as unusual as a goaltender finding the back of the net. For most NHL goalies, the job is about stopping goals, not scoring them, which makes every entry in this exclusive club a piece of league history.

The list has grown since Billy Smith became the first goalie credited with a goal. Ron Hextall later became the first to actually shoot the puck into an opponent’s empty net, while Martin Brodeur eventually set the record with three goals.

As of October 2026, 18 NHL goalies have been credited with 21 goals in league history, including Igor Shesterkin, who became the latest to join the group. But how exactly did each of those goals happen?

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Which NHL goalies have scored a goal?

Eighteen different NHL goalies have been credited with a goal in league history, accounting for 21 total goalie goals. Of the 21 goals, 19 came during the regular season and two in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The group includes some of the most recognizable goaltenders of their eras, from Billy Smith and Ron Hextall to Martin Brodeur and Igor Shesterkin. Here is the complete list, in chronological order based on when each goalie first scored:

Goalie Team when scoring Year of first goal Billy Smith New York Islanders 1979 Ron Hextall Philadelphia Flyers 1987 Chris Osgood Detroit Red Wings 1996 Martin Brodeur New Jersey Devils 1997 Damian Rhodes Ottawa Senators 1999 Jose Theodore Montreal Canadiens 2001 Evgeni Nabokov San Jose Sharks 2002 Mika Noronen Buffalo Sabres 2004 Chris Mason Nashville Predators 2006 Cam Ward Carolina Hurricanes 2011 Mike Smith Phoenix Coyotes 2013 Pekka Rinne Nashville Predators 2020 Linus Ullmark Boston Bruins 2023 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota Wild 2024 Alex Nedeljkovic Pittsburgh Penguins 2025 Ilya Sorokin New York Islanders 2025 Igor Shesterkin New York Rangers 2026

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Billy Smith was the first NHL goalie to be credited with a goal

The first name on the list is Billy Smith. On November 28, 1979, the New York Islanders goalie became the first NHL goaltender to receive credit for a goal. The play was unusual. During a delayed penalty, he made a save and was the last Islanders player to touch the puck.

Colorado Rockies defenseman Rob Ramage then accidentally sent a pass into his own empty net after Colorado pulled its goalie. Because Smith was the last player on his team to touch the puck, the goal was credited to him.

His goal remains unique for another reason: it is the only goalie goal in NHL history credited in a game that the scoring goaltender’s team actually lost. The Rockies won 7-4.

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Ron Hextall was the first goalie to shoot the puck into the net

Ron Hextall changed the definition of a goalie goal eight years later. On December 8, 1987, he became the first NHL goalie to actually shoot the puck into the opposing net.

Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers (Source: Rick Stewart /Allsport)

With the Philadelphia Flyers leading the Boston Bruins, Boston pulled Rejean Lemelin for an extra attacker. He collected the puck near his own net and sent it down the ice into the empty goal, making NHL history.

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He went on to score again in the 1989 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals. That made him the first goalie to score in the postseason and the first to record a shorthanded goal.

Martin Brodeur has the most goalie goals in NHL history

No goaltender has scored more NHL goals than Martin Brodeur. The former New Jersey Devils star finished his career with three goals, putting him alone at the top of the all-time list. His success was part of a broader evolution in the position.

He was one of the goalies who became comfortable handling the puck well outside the crease, giving him more opportunities to attempt long-range shots when opponents pulled their goaltender.

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Who was the last NHL goalie to score a goal?

Igor Shesterkin was the latest NHL goalie to score a goal, making history for the New York Rangers on October 1, 2026, in a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden. He scored with 2:34 remaining in the third period.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The goal made him the 18th goaltender in NHL history to score and the 21st goalie goal overall. It was also the first goal ever scored by a Rangers goaltender, ending a wait that had lasted throughout the franchise’s history.

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The moment came after he collected the puck in his crease following a Tampa Bay dump-in. He fired while dropping to one knee, but briefly lost sight of the puck as it traveled down the ice. He only realized it had gone in when the Madison Square Garden crowd erupted and his teammates rushed toward him to celebrate.

His goal also capped a remarkable night individually. He stopped 24 of Tampa Bay’s 25 shots in the Rangers’ home opener, earning the win while becoming the latest name in one of the NHL’s rarest statistical clubs.