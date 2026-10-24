Jets’ Kevin Cheveldayoff regrets not trading Connor Hellebuyck sooner, wishes goalie best of luck with Devils

Kevin Cheveldayoff expressed his best wishes to Connor Hellebuyck after his departure from the Winnipeg Jets to join the New Jersey Devils.

It was finally confirmed that Connor Hellebuyck is joining the New Jersey Devils after requesting a trade last offseason. Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff admitted that the move would have been better if it had happened much sooner, while also wishing his former goaltender all the best in the next chapter of his career.

“I’m very comfortable (with) what we accomplished here over the period of time,” Cheveldayoff said via NHL.com. “I certainly wish we could have done it four months ago, or whatever, when the opportunity started and we were looking (for a trade), but here we are here today.”

Hellebuyck was entering the third season of his seven-year, $59.5 million contract, carrying an $8.5 million average annual value, when he requested a change of scenery. For Cheveldayoff, it is now all about wishing his former goaltender the best.

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“We want to thank Connor Hellebuyck on behalf of the fans of Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Jets,” Cheveldayoff said. “We had lots of good memories, and I choose to remember those as we continue to move forward. That’s what I talked to Connor about today when I called him and wished him all the best. So, thank you very much to him and all his family.”

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets.

The end of an era for Hellebuyck in Winnipeg

Connor Hellebuyck’s run with the Winnipeg Jets solidified him as a true franchise icon. Across 625 regular-season games in Winnipeg, “Bucky” put up an insane 345-208-55 record with a 2.58 GAA, a .916 save percentage, and 45 shutouts, single-handedly carrying the team’s defense for years.

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His resume in Manitoba is completely stacked: he bagged three Vezina Trophies as the league’s top goaltender, won the William M. Jennings Trophy twice, and took home the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP following a legendary 2024–25 season where he posted 47 wins.

Goaltending options for the Jets

Following Hellebuyck’s departure, the Jets are piecing together a brand-new crease tandem to keep things steady in net. They made their biggest splash on July 1st by locking up Stuart Skinner on a two-year, $7.5 million deal ($3.75M AAV), and he’s been holding down the primary starter duties with a solid 3-1-3 record, 2.67 GAA, and a .912 save percentage through seven starts.

Behind him, Winnipeg claimed Clay Stevenson off waivers from Washington in late September (1-2-0, 3.08 GAA, .893 SV% in three starts) and picked up 25-year-old Nico Daws (2-2-0, 2.78 GAA, .872 SV% in four starts with New Jersey) as a capable third option to add extra depth to the rotation.

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Key takeaways