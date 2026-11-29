Lionel Messi's 2026 concluded with Inter Miami's elimination from the MLS Cup Playoffs, while Cristiano Ronaldo remains in contention to reach 1,000 career goals this year.

Although Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both won a title in 2026, the race to reach the 1,000-goal milestone has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding the two superstars. Following Inter Miami‘s MLS Cup Playoff elimination, the Argentine No. 10 heads into 2027 with 937 career goals.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is in a much better position to reach the milestone before the end of the calendar year. He has six matches remaining with Al Nassr and is just 13 goals away from the 1,000-goal mark, having already found the back of the net 987 times.

For Messi, it will be a matter of putting this year behind him and turning his attention to what’s next. Once again wearing the Herons‘ jersey, he will surely give it everything he has to take his goal tally to the incredible four-digit mark.

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Ronaldo’s remaining fixtures in 2026

With December just around the corner, Ronaldo still has several opportunities to close the 13-goal gap and reach the 1,000-goal milestone. These are the next six matches he has scheduled with Al Nassr before the end of 2026:

Date Opponent Competition & Matchday December 4, 2026 Al-Qadisiya (H) Saudi Pro League · Matchday 14 of 34 December 8, 2026 Al-Gharafa SC (A) AFC Champions League Elite · Group B, Matchday 6 of 8 December 12, 2026 Al-Shabab (H) Saudi Pro League · Matchday 15 of 34 December 16, 2026 Al Feiha (A) Saudi Pro League · Matchday 16 of 34 December 20, 2026 Al-Kholood Club (H) Saudi Super Cup · Semi-finals December 27, 2026 Al Wasl Football Club (H) AFC Champions League Elite · Group B, Matchday 3 of 8

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates.

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What’s next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

After Inter Miami’s early first-round playoff exit to the Columbus Crew, Messi heads into a quiet offseason before ramping back up in early 2027. First up on the calendar is a high-profile preseason friendly against River Plate on January 19, 2027, at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

From there, the Herons officially kick off the abbreviated 14-game 2027 MLS Sprint Season—a transitional campaign leading into the league’s switch to a summer-to-spring calendar—on Friday, February 19, 2027, when they host FC Cincinnati at Nu Stadium. While Messi is under contract through 2028, he’ll use the coming months to rest and recharge after a turbulent year before deciding how much longer he wants to keep going.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match.

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Key takeaways