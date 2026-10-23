Jets trade Connor Hellebuyck to Devils: What did Winnipeg get in return?

The long-running standoff between the Winnipeg Jets and star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has officially reached its dramatic climax. ESPN insider Emily Kaplan confirmed that the Jets have traded the two-time Vezina Trophy winner to the New Jersey Devils in a blockbuster move that instantly reshapes the Eastern Conference playoff landscape. Following months of holdouts and trade speculation, Hellebuyck gets his wish to join a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in an American market.

To pull off the transaction for the elite netminder, New Jersey surrendered a massive package anchored by established scoring depth, top-tier blue-chip prospects, and draft picks. Remarkably, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald managed to complete the deal without parting with a future first-round draft pick. The return fulfills Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff’s core requirement of securing dynamic offensive weapons and future assets to sustain the franchise’s competitiveness.

Heading back to Winnipeg in exchange for Hellebuyck is a robust six-piece package: versatile forward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws, veteran forward Nick Bjugstad, and center Alexander Command—whom New Jersey selected No. 12 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. Additionally, the Jets acquire a 2029 second-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

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What did the Devils give up to trade for Connor Hellebuyck?

While losing a generational goaltender is a tough pill to swallow, Winnipeg secured immediate NHL talent along with elite future upside to bolster their roster:

Dawson Mercer: The 24-year-old forward provides proven top-six scoring punch and positional flexibility, giving Winnipeg an energetic, durable building block up front.

The 24-year-old forward provides proven top-six scoring punch and positional flexibility, giving Winnipeg an energetic, durable building block up front. Alexander Command: The crown jewel of Winnipeg’s prospect return, Command was selected 12th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old Swedish center possesses high-end offensive vision and projectable top-line center upside.

The crown jewel of Winnipeg’s prospect return, Command was selected 12th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old Swedish center possesses high-end offensive vision and projectable top-line center upside. Nico Daws & Nick Bjugstad: Daws gives Winnipeg a young, NHL-tested goaltending option to compete for starts, while Bjugstad offers steady veteran bottom-six center depth and penalty-killing utility.

Daws gives Winnipeg a young, NHL-tested goaltending option to compete for starts, while Bjugstad offers steady veteran bottom-six center depth and penalty-killing utility. Future Draft Capital: A 2029 second-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick round out the return, stocking Winnipeg’s cupboard with additional assets.

What Connor Hellebuyck’s arrival means for the New Jersey Devils

For New Jersey, landing Hellebuyck eliminates their biggest roster question mark and installs a proven, game-changing wall in net. Coming off a season where subpar goaltending held back a talented young core, pairing Hellebuyck with stars like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier elevates the Devils into immediate Stanley Cup favorites in the Metropolitan Division.

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By holding onto their future first-round picks, the Devils preserve valuable draft flexibility while securing a top-tier netminder ready to anchor their championship push for years to come.

Key takeaways