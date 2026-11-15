NY Rangers remove Pavel Dorofeyev from Sunday practice for precautionary reasons

New York Rangers star winger Pavel Dorofeyev abruptly exited Sunday's practice for precautionary reasons. Head coach Mike Sullivan now faces an uncertain lineup ahead of New York's upcoming clash.

The New York Rangers gave fans an unexpected injury scare during Sunday’s practice session ahead of their upcoming clash against the Edmonton Oilers. Star winger Pavel Dorofeyev abruptly left the ice early, immediately raising concern around the team’s top-six forward group.

According to NewsdaySports beat reporter Colin Stephenson, the Rangers announced that Dorofeyev was removed from practice strictly for precautionary reasons. Notably, the team did not specify an upper or lower-body injury, leaving his availability for New York’s next contest vs Oilers uncertain.

With the Rangers riding strong momentum following their recent Western Canadian road trip, head coach Mike Sullivan will closely monitor his winger’s status. Losing a premier scoring threat for any stretch would test New York’s offensive depth.

Advertisement

Dorofeyev is a big part of this NY Rangers roster

Since arriving via a blockbuster draft-day trade from Vegas and signing a seven-year, $77 million extension, Dorofeyev has anchored New York’s top-six attack. Skating primarily alongside center JT Miller on the second line and working the top power-play unit, he provides essential finishing touch.

BJORKSTRAND SPLITS THE D AND FINDS DOROFEYEV FOR HIS FIRST AS A RANGER 😱🚨 pic.twitter.com/7mmAIzUufz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 1, 2026

After a brief adjustment period in October, the 26-year-old sniper has caught fire over his recent outings. He enters the week with six goals and 11 points across his first 18 appearances, driving possession with a team-best 60.3% Corsi-for.

Advertisement

Rangers depth chart if Dorofeyev ends up missing time

If Dorofeyev is forced to sit out, veteran winger Oliver Bjorkstrand represents the most logical candidate to jump into his second-line right-wing spot. Meanwhile, extra forward Matt Rempe or Luke Glendening could draw back into the bottom six to round out the lineup:

Line 1: Gabriel Perreault – Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafrenière

Gabriel Perreault – Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafrenière Line 2: Tye Kartye – J.T. Miller – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye – J.T. Miller – Oliver Bjorkstrand Line 3: Will Cuylle – Noah Laba – Eeli Tolvanen

Will Cuylle – Noah Laba – Eeli Tolvanen Line 4: Matt Rempe – Glenn Gawdin – Jaroslav Chmelař

Key takeaways

Pavel Dorofeyev abruptly left Sunday’s practice early ahead of the Rangers’ clash against Edmonton.

ahead of the Rangers’ clash against Edmonton. The New York Rangers removed Pavel Dorofeyev from practice strictly for precautionary reasons .

. Pavel Dorofeyev has recorded six goals and 11 points across his first 18 appearances.