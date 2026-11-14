Lightning reportedly stays reluctant to trade Nikita Kucherov

Despite making a trade request,, it seems like Nikita Kucherov's team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, is not dealing its star.

The Tampa Bay Lightning remain firmly opposed to trading superstar winger Nikita Kucherov despite mounting league-wide speculation. Even after the reigning Hart Trophy winner publicly requested a move due to stalled extension talks, Tampa Bay refuses to budge.

According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Lightning “unequivocally” has no intention of dealing Kucherov. Rival executives continue calling to inquire his availability, yet Tampa Bay holds all the leverage with Kucherov under contract through this season.

Earlier reports revealed that the Lightning know what it will take to keep Nikita Kucherov. Rather than panicking over his impending 2027 unrestricted free agency, general manager Julien BriseBois remains determined to keep his championship core intact.

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Kucherov has been elite this season

Off-ice contract drama has done nothing to slow down Kucherov’s dominant on-ice production during the 2026-27 NHL campaign. Per NHL.com, the 33-year-old playmaker has piled up 28 points (eight goals and 20 assists) along with a stellar plus-12 rating across his first 19 games.

Nikita Kucherov since requesting a trade on October 30th:



• 6 games played

• 4 goals

• 7 assists

• 11 points



Kuch may want out, but he's still leaving it ALL on the ice for the Lightning 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/cLntVbDuoG — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 12, 2026

Kucherov recently erupted for a four-point hat trick against Buffalo before tallying two assists in Thursday’s 3-1 victory over Columbus. Averaging 1.47 points per game while logging over 21 minutes a night, he continues to pace Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense.

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Why would the Lightning be reluctant to trade Kucherov?

Tampa Bay’s reluctance stems directly from its position as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender atop the Atlantic Division. With a 13-4-2 record and 28 points, the Lightning boast an undefeated 8-0-0 home mark and sit tied for first place.

Trading away the franchise’s all-time leading scorer midseason would effectively punt on a wide-open championship window. Furthermore, Kucherov’s 10-team approved trade list restricts potential suitors, making it nearly impossible to recoup fair value before the deadline.

Key takeaways

The Tampa Bay Lightning remain firmly opposed to trading Nikita Kucherov despite mounting speculation.

to trading Nikita Kucherov despite mounting speculation. Nikita Kucherov has piled up 28 points (eight goals and 20 assists) across 19 games.

across 19 games. Tampa Bay holds a 13-4-2 record and undefeated 8-0-0 home mark atop the Atlantic Division.