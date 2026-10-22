Al Faysaly vs Al Nassr: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Saudi Pro League game on October 23, 2026

Al Faisaly host Al Nassr at Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium for a Saudi Pro League Matchday 11 clash. With the visitors chasing the leaders, here is how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Faysaly vs Al Nassr Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Friday, October 23, 2026 Time 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr in the USA

Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr will be available in the United States through FOX Sports 2 and FOX Deportes, with streaming options also available through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr for free?

Eligible new Fubo customers may be able to watch Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr through a 5-day free trial. The platform’s match page specifically lists the fixture and displays a “Try for free” offer.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Al Nassr arrive at Matchday 11 near the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. The club is currently third, behind Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal, and has built a strong record during the opening part of the 2026-27 campaign. The Saudi Pro League’s official team page lists Al Nassr in third place, while the latest match listings have them on 19 points after eight matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Al Faisaly have a much tougher position in the table. The hosts are sitting 15th, with their early-season record leaving them looking up the standings rather than competing at the top. The matchup also gives Al Nassr another opportunity to keep pressure on the teams above them.

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The visitors have already shown their attacking potential this season, while Cristiano Ronaldo remains the headline figure in a squad that also includes Joao Felix, Sadio Mane and other high-profile names. Al Faisaly, meanwhile, will have home-field advantage at the 7,000-capacity Al Majma’ah Sports City Stadium.

Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr: Predicted Lineups

Al Faisaly (4-3-3): Fernando Pacheco; Mohanad Al Shanqiti, Moustapha Seck, Abdullah Subayt, Yassin Barnawi; Jaime Seoane, Andrei Girotto, Flavio; Abdullah Almogren, Alexandre Mendy, Abdulaziz Al Bishi.

Al Nassr (4-4-2): Bento; Ayman Yahya, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nawaf Boushal; Sadio Mane, Angelo, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Sergio Costa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

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What time is the Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr match?

The match kicks off on Friday, October 23, at 9:30 AM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: