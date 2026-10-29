Al Nassr vs Al Kholood: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Saudi Pro League game on October 29, 2026

Al Nassr host Al Kholood at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Matchday 12 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's side will look to strengthen its title challenge. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Nassr vs Al Kholood Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Thursday, October 29, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood in the USA

In the United States, the game is listed on FOX Deportes and FOX Soccer Plus, giving fans Spanish-language and soccer-focused television coverage.

Fans who prefer streaming can check Fubo, which lists Fox Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus among its available channels, and Fox One.

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Can I watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood for free?

Yes, fans in the United States may be able to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Al Nassr enter the October 29 matchup looking to maintain their momentum in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League title race. Ange Postecoglou‘s team have collected 25 points from their first 10 league matches, placing them second in the standings, two points behind leaders Al Hilal. A victory against Al Kholood would give them an opportunity to keep the pressure on the league leaders.

Cristiano Ronaldo warms up during the Saudi Pro League match (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

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Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the key figures to watch for the hosts, alongside Sadio Mane and Joao Felix. Al Nassr have won four consecutive matches across all competitions ahead of this fixture, including a 3-1 victory over Al Faisaly in their most recent game. Their attacking depth and home advantage make them strong contenders to secure another three points.

Al Kholood face a considerably tougher challenge. Des Buckingham‘s team sit ninth with 12 points and have struggled defensively, conceding 13 goals across their previous four league defeats. They also entered the match without an away win in their first five league trips of the season, making a positive result in Riyadh particularly important for their campaign.

The head-to-head record also favors Al Nassr. The Riyadh club have won three and drawn one of their previous four meetings with Al Kholood. The visitors will need a much-improved defensive performance to disrupt that trend and take points away from one of the league’s leading sides.

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Al Nassr vs Al Kholood: Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr (4-4-2): Bento; Awad Aman, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nawaf Boushal; Sadio Mane, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Samu Costa, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Al Kholood (4-3-3): Hamed Al-Shanqiti; Sultan Al-Shehri, Shaquille Pinas, Mohamed Camara, Rayan Solan; Guga, John Buckley, Iker Kortajarena; Bassem Srarfi, Julien Domingues, Yassine Bahassa.

What time is the Al Nassr vs Al Kholood match?

Al Nassr vs Al Kholood kicks off on Thursday, October 29, at 2:00 PM ET in the United States. The Saudi Pro League Matchday 12 fixture will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

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