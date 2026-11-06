Why aren’t Al Hazm vs Al Nassr playing today, Nov. 6, in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League?

Al Hazm and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr were expected to face off in the Saudi Pro League, but an unexpected calendar change has disrupted their plans. What does it mean for both teams?

Al Hazm vs. Al Nassr will not take place on November 6, 2026, because the Saudi Pro League has postponed the entire Matchday 13 schedule. The matchup is among several fixtures affected by a league-wide calendar adjustment.

As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will have to wait before returning to domestic league action, rather than taking the field as initially planned. The decision comes amid changes to the international calendar.

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup, originally scheduled to run from January 7 to February 5, was moved to December 2027 following security concerns after attacks in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League explained that the revised continental tournament dates prompted a broader review of its 2026-27 schedule.

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What is Al Nassr’s next game after the Al Hazm postponement?

Al Nassr’s next scheduled game is against Al Qadsiah on Friday, November 20, 2026, in Matchday 14 of the Saudi Pro League. Ange Postecoglou’s team is expected to return to action at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

The matchup against Al Qadsiah will be an important test for Al Nassr, which is among the leading contenders in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League title race. The team entered the postponed Matchday 13 in third place with 28 points.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will therefore have additional time to prepare for their next domestic assignment. The league has not yet confirmed a new date for the Al Hazm fixture.

Will Al Nassr lose points because of the postponement?

Al Nassr will not lose any points because of the postponement of its game against Al Hazm. The league has rescheduled the entire Matchday 13 rather than awarding victories or imposing sporting penalties on the clubs involved.

The decision was made as part of a comprehensive review of the 2026-27 competition calendar following the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

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According to the league’s official announcement, the revised continental tournament dates created additional flexibility in the domestic schedule, allowing organizers to reconsider the distribution of fixtures and provide a better balance between matches and player recovery periods.

This means Al Nassr will retain the 28 points accumulated through its first 11 league matches. The same situation applies to Al Hazm and the other teams affected by the Matchday 13 postponement: their standings will not be negatively affected simply because their fixtures have been moved.

Key takeaways

The Saudi Pro League postponed Matchday 13 , canceling the Al Hazm vs. Al Nassr fixture.

, canceling the Al Hazm vs. Al Nassr fixture. The 2027 AFC Asian Cup was moved to December 2027 following security concerns.

was moved to December 2027 following security concerns. Al Nassr will face Al Qadsiah on November 20 in their next scheduled match.