Argentina face Costa Rica in a 2026 international friendly on Tuesday, November 17, with both sides looking to bounce back from recent losses. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: Match Summary Match Argentina vs. Costa Rica Tournament International friendly Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream ViX

How to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in the USA

There is no US television broadcast confirmed for this friendly.

Fans in the USA can stream the match on ViX.

Can I watch Argentina vs Costa Rica for free?

There is no free way to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina come into this friendly off a 1-2 loss to Uruguay on November 13. Before that setback, they had been in strong form, beating Benin 3-0 and routing Burkina Faso 7-0 in October.

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Costa Rica dropped their most recent match 0-2 to Ecuador on November 14. The result ended a two-game winning run that included a 2-0 win over Haiti and a 3-0 victory against Nicaragua in October.

Both teams will look to this friendly as a chance to reset after recent defeats.

In their last 9 meetings, Argentina has won 8 and Costa Rica have not won any, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on March 27, 2024: Argentina 3-1 Costa Rica.

What time is the Argentina vs Costa Rica match?

The Argentina vs Costa Rica match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 6:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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