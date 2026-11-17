|Argentina vs Costa Rica: Match Summary
|Match
|Argentina vs. Costa Rica
|Tournament
|International friendly
|Date
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|Time
|6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|ViX
How to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in the USA
There is no US television broadcast confirmed for this friendly.
Fans in the USA can stream the match on ViX.
Can I watch Argentina vs Costa Rica for free?
There is no free way to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Argentina come into this friendly off a 1-2 loss to Uruguay on November 13. Before that setback, they had been in strong form, beating Benin 3-0 and routing Burkina Faso 7-0 in October.
Costa Rica dropped their most recent match 0-2 to Ecuador on November 14. The result ended a two-game winning run that included a 2-0 win over Haiti and a 3-0 victory against Nicaragua in October.
Both teams will look to this friendly as a chance to reset after recent defeats.
In their last 9 meetings, Argentina has won 8 and Costa Rica have not won any, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on March 27, 2024: Argentina 3-1 Costa Rica.
What time is the Argentina vs Costa Rica match?
The Argentina vs Costa Rica match kicks off on Tuesday, November 17, at 6:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 6:00 PM
- Central Time (CT): 5:00 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 4:00 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 3:00 PM