Argentina faces Costa Rica in a new chapter under Lionel Scaloni, but the absence of Lionel Messi remains the biggest talking point as the national team prepares for life after its legendary captain.

Lionel Messi is not playing for Argentina against Costa Rica because he has retired from international soccer. The November friendly marks another step in a new era for the reigning world champions.

He has been at the center of Argentina’s biggest achievements over the past two decades, making his absence particularly significant for Lionel Scaloni and his teammates. The coaching staff now faces the challenge of reshaping the squad.

After opening the November schedule against Uruguay, the team will now turn its attention to Costa Rica, with plenty of questions surrounding the team’s new identity and the role of its emerging stars.

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When did Lionel Messi retire from Argentina’s national team?

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from Argentina’s national team on August 31, 2026, bringing an end to a 21-year international career.

He shared the news through an emotional Instagram post, explaining that he felt he had given everything he could to the Albiceleste and believed it was time to make room for younger players.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (Source: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

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The decision came shortly after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Messi had captained the team throughout the tournament, but the Albiceleste fell short of defending the title they had won in Qatar in 2022.

In his retirement announcement, he reflected on everything he had experienced wearing Argentina’s shirt and thanked the supporters who had accompanied him throughout his career. He also acknowledged the emergence of a new generation of players who deserved opportunities to represent the country.

His departure marked the end of an extraordinary international journey that included the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Finalissima. He left as Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and appearance holder, cementing his place among the most influential players in the national team’s history.

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What was Lionel Messi’s last game for Argentina?

Lionel Messi’s last appearance for Argentina was a 3-0 friendly victory against Benin on October 6, 2026, at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The match served as his official farewell to the national team after more than two decades representing the Albiceleste.

The Argentine captain received a special tribute from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) before bringing his international career to a close in front of the home supporters.

It was an emotional occasion for Messi, who had made his senior debut for Argentina in 2005 and went on to become the most decorated player in the country’s history.

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He finished his international career with 208 appearances, 126 goals and 68 assists. His final appearance also came after winning the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America titles (2021 and 2024) and the 2022 Finalissima.

Although his retirement announcement came on August 31, the October 6 friendly gave him the opportunity to say goodbye to Argentina’s fans on the pitch. The November fixtures subsequently became the first international window for Lionel Scaloni’s squad without its legendary No. 10.

Key takeaways

Lionel Messi retired from international soccer , keeping him out of Argentina’s friendly against Costa Rica.

, keeping him out of Argentina’s friendly against Costa Rica. Lionel Messi announced his retirement on August 31, 2026 , ending a 21-year international career.

, ending a 21-year international career. Lionel Messi’s last game was a 3-0 win over Benin on October 6, 2026.