Nicaragua vs Costa Rica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on October 1, 2026

Nicaragua host Costa Rica at Estadio Nacional in Managua for a League A, Group A Concacaf Nations League clash. Both teams lost their opening matches. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Nicaragua vs Costa Rica Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Monday, October 1, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica in the USA

Nicaragua vs Costa Rica will be available in the United States through FOX Sports 2, Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica for free?

There is a legal way to potentially watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica without an upfront payment through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, subject to eligibility.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Nicaragua and Costa Rica meet on October 1 in League A, Group A of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League, with both teams looking for their first points of the competition.

Nicaragua opened its campaign with a dramatic 3-2 defeat to the Dominican Republic, surrendering a 2-2 tie after Byron Bonilla‘s 84th-minute equalizer before Pablo Rosario scored the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Costa Rica also lost its opener, falling 4-3 to Curacao after taking a 3-0 halftime lead.

Players of Costa Rica prior to the International Friendly match (Source: Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

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The result gives the October 1 meeting added importance in a six-team group that also includes Haiti, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago, with only four matches played by each team during the September-October group stage.

The top two finishers in Group A will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will join the four pre-seeded League A teams — Mexico, the United States, Canada and Panama. The Nations League also serves as the qualification pathway for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Costa Rica will arrive in Managua under new head coach Fernando Batista, who began his competitive tenure with the 4-3 loss to Curacao. His team had established a commanding 3-0 lead through Orlando Sinclair and two Carlos Mora goals before Curaçao completed its comeback.

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Nicaragua, coached by Juan Cruz Real, will also be looking to recover quickly after its opening-day setback. Against the Dominican Republic, Juan Luis Perez and Bonilla scored to bring Nicaragua back from 2-0 down, but the late defeat left the team without a point.

What time is the Nicaragua vs Costa Rica match?

The Nicaragua vs Costa Rica match kicks off on Thursday, October 1, at 10:00 PM ET. Concacaf lists the match at 10:00 PM Eastern Time and 8:00 PM local time in Managua.

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM