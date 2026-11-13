Ecuador vs Costa Rica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly on November 13, 2026

Ecuador hosts Costa Rica in a 2026 international friendly on Friday, November 13, as both sides use the match to fine-tune their form ahead of the year's final window. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Ecuador vs Costa Rica: Match Summary Match Ecuador vs. Costa Rica Tournament International friendly Date Friday, November 13, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz

How to watch Ecuador vs Costa Rica in the USA

There are no U.S. television channels confirmed for this friendly between Ecuador and Costa Rica.

Fans in the United States can stream the match live on Fanatiz.

Can I watch Ecuador vs Costa Rica for free?

There is no free way to watch Ecuador vs Costa Rica in the United States: the platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Ecuador come into this friendly looking to find consistency. They drew 1-1 with Panama on October 5, drew 0-0 with Japan on October 1, and lost 0-3 to Korea Rep on September 24. Those results show a team still searching for answers in attack.

Advertisement

Costa Rica arrives in better form. A 2-0 win over Haiti on October 5 followed a 3-0 win over Nicaragua on October 2, though that stretch came after a 0-2 loss to Haiti on September 27. The team will look to carry that recent momentum into the match.

Both sides will treat this friendly as a chance to test lineups and build cohesion before the year closes out.

In their last 5 meetings, Ecuador has won 5 and Costa Rica have not won any, with no draws. Their most recent meeting was on June 21, 2023: Ecuador 3-1 Costa Rica.

Advertisement

What time is the Ecuador vs Costa Rica match?

The Ecuador vs Costa Rica match kicks off on Friday, November 13, at 7:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: