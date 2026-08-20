Lionel Messi faces potential MLS sanction for slapping Philadelphia Union player in heated game

Lionel Messi stole the show in Inter Miami's draw against the Philadelphia Union by scoring a goal, but he now faces potential MLS discipline after slapping an opponent during a heated moment.

Inter Miami‘s return to the MLS regular season hasn’t gone according to plan, as the club remains winless since Lionel Messi rejoined the squad following the 2026 World Cup. While the Argentine superstar netted his team’s second goal in a draw against the Philadelphia Union, he now faces potential disciplinary action from the league.

Journalist Jose Armando Rodriguez of Deporte Total reposted video footage showing Messi slapping a Philadelphia Union player during a tense moment in the match. According to Rodriguez, the Herons’ captain could face a one-game suspension from MLS alongside a fine.

Messi’s individual form has been steadily building back to the MVP level he displayed during Inter Miami‘s 2025 MLS Cup-winning campaign. Despite missing a penalty kick against Nashville SC on Matchday 20, Messi responded by scoring the equalizer to spark Miami’s comeback from a 1-0 deficit against Philadelphia.

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However, the dropped points allowed Nashville SC to widen its lead atop the Eastern Conference standings. Following the draw, Inter Miami sit at 39 points, trailing first-place Nashville’s 46 points.

Has Messi ever been suspended for a physical altercation?

A potential ban would add another rare disciplinary mark to Messi’s career. During his time at Barcelona, he received his first club red card after striking Athletic Club forward Asier Villalibre late in extra time of the 2021 Supercopa final. Following a VAR review, the referee issued a straight red card for violent conduct, resulting in a two-match suspension.

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Another high-profile incident occurred during the 2019 Copa America, when Messi engaged in a heated confrontation with Chile’s Gary Medel. Both players were sent off, earning Messi a one-match suspension and a $1,500 fine from CONMEBOL, which was extended to a three-month suspension from all international matches alongside a $50,000 fine due to Messi’s post-game comments against the governing body.

Could Messi miss Inter Miami’s next match?

While Messi’s strike against Philadelphia wasn’t a full-blown punch, league officials strictly enforce violent conduct policies, and slapping an opponent is a clear violation MLS Disciplinary Committee members will review.

If MLS opts to hand down a suspension, Messi will miss Saturday’s home match against Toronto FC at Nu Stadium. Any potential absence would be a significant blow for Miami as the club looks to climb the conference table in front of its home supporters.

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