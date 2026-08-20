Quinn Sullivan receives wave of comments from Lionel Messi fans following heated MLS game

Following a fiery clash between the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami, fans flooded social media to sound off on Quinn Sullivan after his heated exchanges with Lionel Messi.

One of the defining flashpoints of Matchday 21 was the heated on-field confrontation between Lionel Messi and Quinn Sullivan during Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union. In the aftermath of the testy finish, Sullivan’s social media accounts have been flooded with comments from Messi supporters.

Reactions ranged from harsh to personal, with fans leaving comments on Sullivan’s recent Instagram posts such as “Nobody knew who you were until you tried to clout-chase,” and “Learn to respect your father.” The backlash stemmed directly from his stoppage-time exchange with the Argentine icon, who now faces potential league discipline over the incident.

Other fans came to the Union midfielder’s defense, with one follower asking: “Why didn’t you slap Messi back?” That comment quickly sparked heated debates in the reply section, further escalating the online commotion surrounding Sullivan.

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Despite the tense altercation, Messi delivered on the pitch, scoring his first goal since the passing of his father. The finish briefly completed Inter Miami’s first-half comeback before Philadelphia answered back to secure the 2-2 draw.

The sanctions Messi could face from MLS@_BrunoMilano pic.twitter.com/sygbjySdGr — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 20, 2026

The heated moment between Messi and Sullivan

Fan-captured footage from Subaru Park captured the moment Messi approached Sullivan late in stoppage time. What began as a verbal exchange quickly escalated when Messi reached out and swiped at the back of Sullivan’s neck.

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The swipe triggered a brief standoff between the two players before teammates intervened. The situation then spiraled into a wider melee involving Ian Fray, Yannick Bright, and Quinn’s younger brother Cavan Sullivan.

As the MLS Disciplinary Committee reviews the footage for potential fines or sanctions against Messi, both clubs must quickly turn their focus to Saturday’s slate: Inter Miami return home to host Toronto FC, while the Philadelphia Union hit the road to face Austin FC.