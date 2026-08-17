Lionel Messi’s EA FC 27 rating improves with new position after great 2026 World Cup

EA FC 27 revealed its top ratings, with Lionel Messi receiving an upgrade and a position change following his strong 2026 World Cup performance.

EA Sports FC 27 announced the top-rated players for the game’s new edition, where, to many people’s surprise, Lionel Messi appears following Argentina‘s incredible 2026 World Cup run. Beyond the rating boost, the star forward also features a notable position change.

Messi receives an 89 overall rating and transitions from RW to CAM, a significant shift for fans of the game since his stats complement the position very well—a change that had been long awaited.

This represents a major leap considering that after appearing with an 86 rating in FC 26, the Argentine now climbs to an 89. The three-point jump returns him to a far more prominent spot among world soccer’s premier figures. The new rating comes after a great World Cup with Argentina, where they reached the final, a performance that appears to have carried significant weight when revising his rating.

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Messi’s card stats

The change also carries a symbolic component: at 39 years old, Messi demonstrates that he can still regain ground in a ranking increasingly dominated by younger generations.

The ratings are official. The debate has officially begun.



Football's best are in #FC27.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/2jnXPAjGfM pic.twitter.com/S0p7IjqagX — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) August 17, 2026

His FC 27 card maintains his primary strengths, featuring 89 passing, 90 dribbling, and 87 shooting, while his new overall rating leaves him just one point shy of the group reaching a 90 rating.

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It stands as one of the major storylines of these new ratings, especially as it reverses the downward trend that had accompanied the Argentine across recent EA SPORTS FC editions.

The top of the rankings

At the top of the men’s rankings, Messi is not alone in the upper tier: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland share the top spot with a 91 overall rating. Right behind them sits a crowded group of stars at 90 overall: Rodri, Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Thibaut Courtois, and Jude Bellingham. The list further confirms the growth of several players who represent the present and future of soccer.