Scotland vs Slovenia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on October 6, 2026

Scotland host Slovenia at Hampden Park in a crucial UEFA Nations League League B Group 1 clash. With both teams tied on four points and fighting for second place, find out how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Scotland vs Slovenia Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia in the USA

Scotland vs Slovenia will be available in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus, with live streaming available through Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Scotland vs Slovenia for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch Scotland vs Slovenia with the 5-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Scotland and Slovenia meet at Hampden Park with four points apiece after the first three rounds of League B Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League. Switzerland leads the group with nine points, while Scotland and Slovenia are tied for second and North Macedonia sits at the bottom without a point. That makes Tuesday’s meeting particularly important in the race for second place and a potential promotion playoff spot.

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Angus Gunn #1 of Scotland (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The two teams already faced each other on September 26, when they played to a 0-0 draw in Ljubljana. Scotland subsequently lost 3-0 to Switzerland before responding with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia on October 3. Kieron Bowie scored his first international goal in that victory, while John McGinn added a penalty. The result was also Sebastien Pocognoli‘s first win as head coach.

Slovenia followed the draw with Scotland by beating North Macedonia 2-0, but they then suffered a 2-1 defeat against Switzerland. Zan Vipotnik gave Slovenia an early lead in that match before an own goal from Erik Janza and a Dan Ndoye strike turned the game around. With both sides sitting on four points, a victory at Hampden would provide a significant boost in the battle behind unbeaten Switzerland.

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What time is the Scotland vs Slovenia match?

The Scotland vs Slovenia match kicks off today, October 6, at 2:45 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 7:45 PM BST at Hampden Park in Glasgow. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: