Slovenia vs Scotland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 26, 2026

Slovenia host Scotland at Stadion Stozice in Ljubljana for the opening match of UEFA Nations League Group B1. With both teams starting a new chapter, here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Slovenia vs Scotland Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, September 26, 2026 Time 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland in the USA

Slovenia vs Scotland will be available in the United States through FOX Sports 2, Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Slovenia vs Scotland for free?

There is a legal 5-day free trial through Fubo for eligible new users. The official match page currently displays Slovenia vs Scotland at $0 today and offers a free trial, with the match included on FOX Sports 2.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Slovenia vs Scotland opens UEFA Nations League Group B1 at Stadion Stozice, with both teams looking to make an early statement in a group that also includes Switzerland and North Macedonia.

Scotland are attempting to return to League A after relegation in the previous Nations League edition, while Slovenia remain in League B after surviving their promotion/relegation playoff against Slovakia in 2025.

Players of Slovenia prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

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The game also begins a new era for Scotland, with Sebastien Pocognoli taking charge after Steve Clarke‘s departure following the 2026 World Cup. Scotland qualified for the World Cup as European qualifying group winners but were eliminated in the group stage, and Pocognoli’s first competitive assignment now comes against Slovenia.

Slovenia enter the match looking to reverse a difficult period. The team failed to win any of its six 2026 World Cup qualifying matches, recording four draws and two defeats, and finished third in its qualifying group.

Their Nations League campaign therefore offers an immediate opportunity to rebuild competitively, although they will be without Benjamin Sesko, who was not released by Manchester United because of a recurring shin injury.

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What time is the Slovenia vs Scotland match?

The Slovenia vs Scotland match kicks off on Saturday, September 26, at 9:00 AM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: