Croatia vs Slovenia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 7, 2026

Croatia take on Slovenia at the Odense Isstadion in a 2026 international friendly. Croatia prepares for its World Cup debut against a tough European opponent. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Croatia vs Slovenia Tournament Friendly Date Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time 2:45 PM (ET) / 11:45 AM (PT) TV Channels FS2 Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Croatia vs Slovenia in the USA

Fans will have several ways to follow this highly anticipated showdown. Coverage will air live on FS2, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX.

No matter which platform they choose, viewers can watch every key sequence, game-changing swing, and thrilling conclusion unfold live from start to finish as the action plays out.

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Can I watch Croatia vs Slovenia for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this marquee showdown live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, each providing access to the network airing the match across the country.

First-time subscribers can also stream without paying upfront by using available free trial offers, including five days from Fubo and DirecTV Stream and a three-day trial from Hulu + Live TV.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the World Cup approaching, Croatia is continuing to sharpen its form behind veteran star Luka Modric. After strong runs in the last two World Cups, the Croatians will look to show why they remain one of Europe’s most dangerous national teams.

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Slovenia, meanwhile, failed to secure a spot in the tournament and will use this matchup as a valuable test against elite opposition. Don’t miss this international showdown as both teams look to make an impression.

Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak – Stu Forster/Getty Images

Croatia vs Slovenia: Predicted Lineups

Croatia (3-4-2-1): Livakovic; Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; Vlasic, Baturina; Budimir.

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Slovenia (3-5-2): Oblak; Brekalo, Bijol, Drkusic; Karnicnik, Lovric, Gnezda Cerin, Seslar, Janza; Sturm, Vipotnik.

What time is the Croatia vs Slovenia match?

The match kicks off today, June 7, at 2:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 AM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM