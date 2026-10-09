Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores career goal No. 980 for Al Nassr vs Diriyah

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another career milestone, scoring his 980th goal to lead Al-Nassr past Al-Diriyah in Saudi Pro League action.

After much anticipation, Cristiano Ronaldo finally netted his 980th career goal, leading Al Nassr against Diriyah in Saudi Pro League action. Pouncing on a rebound spilled by the goalkeeper, he slotted home the match’s opening goal.

Following a disappointing international break with Portugal, Cristiano returned to action in style, finding the back of the net for Al Nassr. It is a promising sign for the legend as he continues his relentless chase toward the historic 1,000-goal milestone before hanging up his boots.

Fresh off publicly showing respect to longtime rival Lionel Messi following the Argentine icon’s international farewell, the Portuguese superstar remains focused on maintaining his elite momentum during Al Nassr’s regular-season run.

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Ronaldo’s 2026 goal tally

Ronaldo continues to pad his stats in 2026. The Portuguese forward has racked up 23 goals in official competitions across the 2026 calendar year for both club and country.

🚨🇸🇦 | GOAL: CRISTIANO RONALDO OPENS THE SCORING FOR AL-NASSR! YES, EL BICHO IS BACK! SIUUUU! 980 CARRER GOALS! Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Diriyah. https://t.co/K0luzFt1i1 — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) October 9, 2026

A breakdown of his scoring tally so far this year:

Team Competitions Goals Al Nassr Saudi Pro League & AFC Champions League Elite 20 Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 & UEFA Nations League 3 Total (2026) All Official Matches 23

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Ronaldo hit the century mark for Al Nassr in less than two full seasons, underscoring his lethal efficiency since arriving in Saudi Arabia. His total of 101 goals in 113 appearances translates to a staggering rate of nearly 0.9 goals per game across all competitions, highlighted by 78 league tallies in just 82 matches.

Key takeaways