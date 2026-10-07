Cristiano Ronaldo shows respect for Lionel Messi after his retirement from Argentina

Following Lionel Messi's farewell match with Argentina, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his longtime rival with a message on social media.

October 6, 2026, will mark a defining moment in international soccer history. On that day, Lionel Messi officially retired from the Argentina national team, bringing an end to a storied 20-year career in the legendary blue and white shirt. Just hours after Messi shared a poignant message reflecting on his final match with La Albiceleste, long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute on Instagram, honoring the Argentine icon’s extraordinary legacy.

“Leo, all these years playing for your country form a story that will last forever. Nothing but respect for everything you’ve achieved with Argentina. Big hug,” Ronaldo commented under Messi’s post, which featured photos from his farewell appearance against Benin.

Beyond the staggering goal counts both superstars accumulated for Argentina and Portugal, the classy gesture highlighted the deep mutual respect between two icons whose unprecedented rivalry defined an era of world football.

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Messi departs as the most decorated player in Argentine history, leaving behind a mountain of records and an unmatched legacy. Fittingly, he closed his international career in dramatic fashion, converting a late penalty kick at El Monumental in Buenos Aires to send the hometown crowd into euphoria one final time.

Cristiano’s future with Portugal still in limbo

While Messi enjoyed a celebrated send-off, Ronaldo’s international future remains uncertain. The Portuguese star recently attempted to quell retirement rumors after issuing a public apology for abruptly departing national team camp during the international break.

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Though debate will endlessly persist over who boasts the greater international resume, both players leave an indelible mark on the global game, having transformed their respective national programs while delivering major continental trophies and world titles.

What’s next for Messi and Ronaldo?

On one hand, Messi will continue his club career with Inter Miami for the remainder of the 2026 MLS campaign and through his current contract, which runs through 2028.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is expected to return to Portugal’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures while continuing his club campaign with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia as he pursues his historic push toward 1,000 career goals.

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Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo publicly honored Messi’s legacy in a classy Instagram comment.

in a classy Instagram comment. Messi converted a late penalty kick in his farewell match against Benin.

in his farewell match against Benin. Lionel Messi officially retired from Argentina on October 6, 2026, after 20 years.