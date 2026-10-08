Portugal improve in updated FIFA world ranking despite Cristiano Ronaldo drama

After a drama-filled FIFA international soccer window regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus, the fact is Portugal won all games, so how does that leave the team in the FIFA ranking?

Cristiano Ronaldo might have left Portugal camp in the middle of an international window, but the team still won four out of four games, which meant a huge increase on the FIFA ranking.

Portugal was the only team in the top 10 to climb spots this international window. Now, Portugal is ranked fifth in the FIFA ranking, surpassing the likes of Brazil and Morocco. Now Portugal is a top five team in the world.

So, Portugal might have had quite a fiery window, as Cristiano Ronaldo explained all the details in an extensive statement that included an apology, but the results couldn’t have been better on the field.

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Portugal’s results in the international window

The UEFA Nations League rolled around to bring four games for the Nations League. It was perfect for Portugal in terms of results. While the Cristiano Ronaldo saga was a huge piece of news, it wasn’t a distraction for the team as four vital games were played.

Portugal 1-0 Wales, September 24

Norway 1-2 Portugal, September 27

Denmark 2-4 Portugal, October 1

Portugal 2-1 Norway, October 4

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When are Portugal’s next games?

Now that club soccer is back, another big wait will happen until we see the ‘Lusitanos‘ once again. Portugal is 117,9 points below England on the FIFA ranking. Hence, it’s impossible for the team to overcome the Three Lions. Still, it could help it maintain the ‘top 5 status‘. To see that, we’ll have to wait until November.

Portugal vs Denmark, November 14

Wales vs Portugal, November 17

Key takeaways

Portugal climbed to fifth in the FIFA rankings , making them the only top-10 team to rise.

, making them the only top-10 team to rise. Cristiano Ronaldo issued an apology and an extensive statement explaining his squad departure.

and an extensive statement explaining his squad departure. The national team returns to UEFA Nations League action against Denmark on November 14.