Kelsey Mitchell opens up about her future after Fever’s WNBA playoffs elimination

The Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces, and now Kelsey Mitchell will have to decide her future with the franchise.

The dream of reaching the WNBA Finals once again came to an end for the Indiana Fever. Now, it will be a matter of regrouping and looking ahead, with Kelsey Mitchell facing a decision about what the future holds for her.

“It’s too early for me to really tell what I need to do,” the veteran revealed via the insider Khristina Williams. Mitchell also stated that she has to be “selfish” about what’s best for her and her family at this stage of her career.

This star player has spent her entire career with the Fever, so this will not be an easy decision to make. The franchise has helped shape her into the player she is today, which is why she called her future “TBD.”

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What is Mitchell’s contract situation in Indiana?

Following Fever‘s playoff elimination against the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Mitchell is once again heading into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. She played the 2026 season under a one-year, $1.4 million supermax contract after Indiana placed the franchise tag on her in the spring.

Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Chicago Sky.

Coming off a standout campaign where she averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game, the 30-year-old guard is set to be one of the most sought-after names on the market, leaving the Fever facing a massive offseason decision on whether to lock her down with a multi-year deal or reshape their backcourt around Caitlin Clark.

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Mitchell’s great season with the Fever

Kelsey Mitchell put up an absolute masterclass of a regular season for the Indiana Fever in 2026, dropping a career-high 24.7 points per game while shooting a blazing 45.0% from three-point range and 50.9% overall from the field. She was an efficient, high-volume threat alongside Caitlin Clark, also adding 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per night while knocking down 85.1% of her free throws.

Though Indiana ultimately ran into a wall against the Las Vegas Aces in the postseason—where Mitchell averaged 20.3 points per game across the playoff run—her regular-season production solidifies this 2026 campaign as the finest individual year of her career.

Key takeaways

Kelsey Mitchell faces a decision about her future as an unrestricted free agent.

faces a decision about her future as an unrestricted free agent. The star guard averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game during the regular season.

per game during the regular season. Indiana Fever’s playoff run ended following an elimination against the Las Vegas Aces.