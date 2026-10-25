Angel Reese takes responsibility for Dream’s Game 4 loss, remains optimistic about the series

Ahead of Game 4 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, the Atlanta Dream held a 2-1 series lead, and another win would have put them one victory away from the championship against the Golden State Valkyries. However, things did not go the Dream’s way in their latest outing, and Angel Reese did not shy away from taking responsibility for the loss.

“It was me,” Reese said to the press. “I think I rushed a lot of my shots, and I didn’t take my time finishing around the basket like I’ve been doing the last two games. It happens. I’m just looking forward to the next game.”

Can the Dream get back to winning ways? Absolutely. In fact, Reese believes they need to return to the form that carried them all the way to the WNBA Finals.

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“Just get it back to who we are. Our identity,” Reese also added. “Being the enforcers and just knowing who we are. I think our second quarter is what, honestly, killed us. So, just being able to get back to it, I think our second half was great. We applied a lot of pressure, but we can’t wait until the 2nd half to do it, especially in Ballhalla.”

Veronica Burton #22 of the Golden State Valkyries shoots the ball against Angel Reese.

A tough night for Reese

Angel Reese had a brutal night at the office in Game 4 against the Valkyries, struggling to find any rhythm in Atlanta’s tight 67-62 loss. After dominant, double-double outings earlier in the series, Reese was completely held in check, finishing with just 8 points on a rough 2-of-12 shooting (16.7% FG), missing out on a double-double with 9 rebounds, and giving up 6 costly turnovers in her 34 minutes on the floor.

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Golden State’s defense choked off her scoring lanes inside, and while she still managed to chip in 3 blocks, 3 assists, and a steal, her cold shooting and ball-handling miscues were a huge reason the Dream couldn’t close out the Finals at home, letting the Valkyries knot the series up at 2-2.

What’s next for the WNBA Finals?

With the WNBA Finals locked in a tight 2–2 series tie, things move to crucial territory starting with Game 5 on Monday, October 26, 2026 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The series then shifts back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday, October 29, though the specific arena remains officially marked as TBD due to a scheduling conflict at State Farm Arena with the Atlanta Hawks. If the series goes the full distance, a winner-take-all Game 7 is slated for Saturday, October 31 back at the Chase Center.

Key takeaways

Angel Reese took responsibility for the Atlanta Dream’s Game 4 loss against Golden State.

for the Atlanta Dream’s Game 4 loss against Golden State. Angel Reese scored eight points on 2-of-12 shooting in the 67-62 defeat.

on 2-of-12 shooting in the 67-62 defeat. Game 5 of the WNBA Finals takes place Monday, October 26, 2026, in San Francisco.