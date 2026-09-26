Caitlin Clark admits goals beyond winning a championship with the Fever

Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever’s biggest star, is looking to win her first championship since entering the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark’s impact since entering the WNBA has earned her widespread recognition. The player has acknowledged that she is eager to win a championship with the Indiana Fever, but she also wants to leave a lasting legacy that extends beyond her professional playing career.

“It kind of goes into how I want to be remembered. Don’t get me wrong, I want to win championships and I want to be the best player in the world. That’s why I work the way I do and believe the way I do,” Clark acknowledged via The Athletic‘s Brian Hamilton.

“I believe that I can do that and I believe that this team can do that. But at the same time, (I want) to give joy to others. If I end up hanging it up and I never win a championship, hopefully, the impact and the effect I left on people is what I’m remembered for.”

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Clark is well on her way

Since stepping onto a WNBA court as the overall top pick for the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark has completely rewritten the record books, snatching 2024 Rookie of the Year honors, making consecutive All-Star teams, and setting single-season league marks for assists while smashing franchise scoring records. But for Clark, all the individual hardware and eye-popping stats take a back seat to the bigger picture—her real mission is inspiring the next generation.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after a basket in the first half against the Connecticut Sun.

By proving that a relentless work ethic, elite court vision, and deep-range audacity can elevate women’s basketball into a global, prime-time spectacle, she wants young girls and boys everywhere to see that no stage is too big and no dream is off-limits.

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The road to the championship

The Indiana Fever are entering the 2026 WNBA Playoffs as the No. 6 seed, setting up a heavyweight first-round clash against the No. 3 seed Las Vegas Aces. Their championship path kicks off with Game 1 in Las Vegas at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, September 27, followed by Game 2 back at home in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, September 29, and an if-necessary Game 3 back in Vegas on Thursday, October 1.

To pull off an underdog title run, Indiana will need to lock down the Aces in the opening round, clear the semifinals starting October 4, and survive a demanding best-of-seven Finals series set to run through late October.

Key takeaways

Caitlin Clark wants to leave a lasting legacy beyond winning a WNBA championship.

wants to leave a lasting legacy beyond winning a WNBA championship. The former overall top pick claimed the 2024 Rookie of the Year honors.

honors. Indiana enters the playoffs as the No. 6 seed against Las Vegas.