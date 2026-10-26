Sophie Cunningham mourns Kelly Krauskopf, Amber Cox’s departures from Indiana Fever front office

Sophie Cunningham has nothing but words of gratitude for both Kelly Krauskopf and Amber Cox following the announcement of their departures from the Indiana Fever.

The Indiana Fever’s early elimination from the most recent WNBA playoffs was bound to have consequences. The front office was quickly affected, with both Kelly Krauskopf and Amber Cox no longer part of the organization, a development that Sophie Cunningham deeply regrets as the team looks ahead to the future.

“There was not a lot of warning, and that’s okay,” Cunningham said on Ball Don’t Lie. “I think that’s probably a good thing that you kind of keep it in-house a little bit. You know what, Kelly and Amber, they’re phenomenal, phenomenal people.

“They cared a lot about us as players and as individuals outside the court, and so I have nothing but great things to say about them. Hopefully the fever comes in and brings people who can do a really good job for that program. I was blessed to be under Kelly and Amber, and I hope them the very best. We’ll see what happens.”

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From this point on, the Fever will have to start over, not only at the front-office level but also with several players entering free agency. Will Cunningham continue playing alongside Caitlin Clark next season?

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever

Cunningham’s future remains uncertain

Now that the Fever‘s playoff run has come to an end, Sophie Cunningham’s season is officially wrapped—and with it, her one-year deal is up. After taking that single-season contract despite wanting a long-term commitment to stay in Indy, she officially enters unrestricted free agency this offseason.

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Coming off a solid performance in the postseason where she brought her signature toughness, all eyes are now on front office to see if they’ll offer her the multi-year deal she wanted in the first place or if she’ll be testing the market.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after making a three point shot.

When will the Fever return to action?

Important front-office dates like the WNBA Draft Lottery and free agency kickoff happen between November and February, followed by the 2027 WNBA Draft in April.

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On-court action officially resumes in late April 2027 when training camp opens, leading into preseason matchups and the regular season tip-off in mid-May. In the meantime, several Fever players will be keeping their games sharp abroad in international leagues or staying active in domestic offseason events.

Key takeaways