What happens if Valkyries win, tie or lose vs Aces today in Game 2 of 2026 WNBA semifinals?

Valkyries and Aces meet again in Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA semifinals, with the series entering a pivotal moment at Chase Center. The result could reshape what comes next.

The Golden State Valkyries enter Game 2 with a 1-0 lead over the Las Vegas Aces in the 2026 WNBA semifinals, putting them three wins away from the Finals and giving them an opportunity to take a commanding step forward at Chase Center.

Gabby Williams‘ team opened the series with a 71-60 victory, its first win of the season against the defending champions. With the series following a best-of-five format, every possible result on Wednesday carries a different consequence.

A Valkyries win would put Golden State one victory from the Finals, while an Aces victory would even the series and shift the momentum heading into Game 3 in Las Vegas. So, what happens if the Valkyries win, tie or lose vs. the Aces today?

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What happens if the Valkyries win Game 2?

If the Valkyries win Game 2, they will take a 2-0 lead over the Aces and move within one victory of reaching the WNBA Finals. Golden State already leads the best-of-five series 1-0 after beating Las Vegas 71-60 in Game 1, so another win at Chase Center would put the No. 2 seed in position to close out the matchup as early as Game 3.

Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Valkyries dribbles with the ball against A’ja Wilson #22 of the Aces (Source: Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, October 9, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. If Golden State wins that game as well, the Valkyries would complete a 3-0 sweep and advance to the Finals. Games 4 and 5 would not be played because the series would already be decided.

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A 2-0 advantage would also give them some important historical context. The Valkyries are trying to reach the WNBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, while the Aces are the defending champions and have won three titles in the last four seasons.

What happens if the Aces win Game 2?

If the Aces win Game 2, the semifinal series will be tied 1-1, sending the matchup to Las Vegas with both teams needing two more victories to advance. The result would erase Golden State’s early advantage and give the defending champions a chance to regain control on their home floor in Game 3.

Game 3 will be played on Friday, followed by Game 4 at the same venue on Sunday, October 11, if necessary. If the series is still tied after four games, a decisive Game 5 would return to Chase Center on Wednesday, October 14.

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The Aces have already shown that losing Game 1 does not necessarily mean the series is over. Las Vegas has lost the opening game of a best-of-five semifinal five times during the 2020s and went on to win the series in three of those cases — against Connecticut in 2020, Seattle in 2022 and Indiana in 2025.

What happens if Valkyries vs. Aces is tied at the end of regulation?

If Valkyries vs. Aces is tied after regulation, the game will go to overtime rather than ending in a tie. The winner of overtime will officially win Game 2, so there is no scenario in which the semifinal series becomes tied because the teams finish the game with the same score.

The WNBA‘s rules provide for overtime periods when necessary to determine a winner. That means the series implications depend on the eventual winner, not the score after the fourth quarter.

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If Golden State wins in overtime, the Valkyries would still take a 2-0 series lead and move one victory from the Finals. If Las Vegas wins in overtime, the series would become 1-1 heading into Game 3 in Las Vegas.

The possibility of overtime can also affect coaching decisions and rotations. WNBA rules allow each team two team timeouts plus one Reset timeout during overtime, giving coaches additional opportunities to manage the extra period.

How many games do the Valkyries need to reach the WNBA finals?

The Valkyries need to win three games in the best-of-five semifinal series to reach the WNBA Finals. Because Golden State already won Game 1, it needs two more victories to eliminate the Aces and advance.

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The format is straightforward: the first team to reach three wins takes the series. That means the Valkyries could advance in three games with a Game 2 victory followed by a Game 3 win, or they could need four or even five games depending on how Las Vegas responds.

The 2026 WNBA postseason uses a best-of-three first round, best-of-five semifinals and best-of-seven Finals. If Golden State reaches the championship series, the Finals will begin October 17 and require four wins to claim the WNBA title.