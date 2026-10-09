What happens if Valkyries win, tie or lose vs Aces today in Game 3 of 2026 WNBA semifinals?

The Golden State Valkyries are one win away from the WNBA Finals, while the Las Vegas Aces are fighting to keep their title hopes alive. Game 3 could change everything in the 2026 semifinals.

The Golden State Valkyries can clinch their first-ever WNBA Finals appearance with a win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the 2026 semifinals. Can the defending champions find a way to slow down Golden State and extend the series?

The Aces face a must-win situation as they try to keep their championship defense alive. For the Valkyries, another victory would complete a stunning postseason run in just their second season in the league.

The stakes are even more urgent for Las Vegas, which must win to force Game 4 and avoid elimination. A’ja Wilson, who recently earned a record fifth WNBA MVP award, remains central to the Aces’ hopes of mounting a comeback.

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What happens if the Valkyries win vs. Aces today?

If the Golden State Valkyries beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3, they will sweep the semifinal series 3-0 and advance to the 2026 WNBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Golden State enters Friday, with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series and needs just one more victory to eliminate the defending champions.

Dana Evans #11 of the Las Vegas Aces dribbling up court is defended by Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Golden State Valkyries (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Valkyries have already demonstrated that they can handle the pressure against one of the league’s most successful teams. They opened the series with a 71-60 win on October 4, then edged Las Vegas 83-81 in Game 2 on October 7.

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Veronica Burton delivered the decisive three-pointer in the closing minute, while Tiffany Hayes led Golden State with 21 points and Gabby Williams added 20.

A third consecutive victory would cap a remarkable postseason run for a franchise in only its second WNBA season. It would also give Golden State additional rest before the Finals begin on October 17.

What happens if the Aces win vs. Valkyries today?

If the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Golden State Valkyries in Game 3, they will cut the semifinal series deficit to 2-1 and keep their hopes of reaching the 2026 WNBA Finals alive. The defending champions would still need to win two consecutive games to advance.

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Las Vegas would need to build on the late rally it produced in Game 2, when it erased much of a 17-point deficit and briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter before falling 83-81.

A’ja Wilson finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Chelsea Gray helped spark the comeback. Despite that effort, the Aces could not contain Golden State’s clutch execution in the final possessions.

Can the Aces still reach the 2026 WNBA Finals if they lose Game 3?

No. If the Las Vegas Aces lose Game 3, they will be eliminated from the 2026 WNBA playoffs, and the Golden State Valkyries will advance to the Finals with a 3-0 semifinal sweep.

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The series is a best-of-five matchup, meaning the first team to win three games advances. With Golden State already leading 2-0, a third victory would settle the series without the need for Game 4 or Game 5.

The elimination stakes are especially high for Las Vegas, which entered the postseason seeking another championship after winning three of the previous four WNBA titles.