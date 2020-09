Dzeko a Juventus y Suárez al Atleti: Fabrizio Romano explicó todo en un tuit

- Edin Dzeko to Juventus for €15m.

- Arek Milik to Roma for €20m + €8m add ons.

- Atléti on Luis Suarez [would sign him just for free].

- Ünder to Leicester for €28m [loan with obligation to buy].

- Higuain officially parted ways with Juve and joins Inter Miami as free agent. https://t.co/H36WtDbL0Z