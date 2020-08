En la victoria de los Mavericks, Luka Doncic superó a Michael Jordan y Magic Johnson en dos récords

Luka Doncic had 36 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 19 assists in the Mavericks OT win over the Bucks. He now has a league best 17 triple-doubles this season.



Doncic is the youngest player in NBA history to lead the NBA outright in triple-doubles.