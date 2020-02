Looks ��️ like LA is trying to buy a championship ��

⚾️2020 World Series Champion Odds:

Los Angeles Dodgers +350

New York Yankees +350

Houston Astros +700

Atlanta Braves +1400

Minnesota Twins +1600

Washington Nationals +1600

Bovada link �� https://t.co/STyWOREL0P#Dodgers #Yankees pic.twitter.com/1jOurVnbG2