Desde Estados Unidos al Top 5 de los mejores jugadores Sub 20 del mundo

Gio Reyna has been named the 5th best U20 in the world, according to L'Equipe.



1. ����Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

2. ����Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

3. ����Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

4. ����Pedri (Barcelona)

5. ����Gio Reyna (BVB)



Yunus Musah was 19th on the list. pic.twitter.com/n8t4YZ82qp