LeBron James explicó por qué es imposible jugar sin fanáticos

The #NBA to play behind closed doors, when and if the season resumes?



LeBron James on the Road Trippin' Podcast: "What is the word 'sport' without 'fan'?



"There's no excitement. There's no crying. There's no joy. There's no back-and-forth"https://t.co/aIdrEFg9ot pic.twitter.com/iVraM2ybN1