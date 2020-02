Luka Doncic played his last game as a 20-year-old tonight.



He has 21 career triple-doubles — as many as the next 6 players combined before turning 21.



21 — Luka Doncic

7 — Magic Johnson

5 — LeBron James

3 — Lamar Odom

2 — Lonzo Ball

2 — Chris Paul

2 — Antoine Walker pic.twitter.com/OugztjW8DR