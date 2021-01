George Springer es presentado en Toronto Blue Jays: el detalle de su salario

George Springer's 6-year, $150 million deal also gives him the right to block trades to eight teams throughout his contract:

He receives a $10M signing bonus.

2021: $22M

2022: $28M

2023: $22.5M

2024: $22.5M

2025: $22.5M

2026: $22.5 M https://t.co/Jlc9wk4Xj9