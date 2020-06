Si se retirara hoy: Patrick Mahomes, ¿al Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Americano?

If Patrick Mahomes retired TODAY, would you vote him into the Hall of Fame?



• 2018 NFL MVP

• Super Bowl LIV champion

• Super Bowl LIV MVP

• 28-8 record (incl. playoffs)

• 89-20 TD/INT (incl. playoffs)

• 108.9 QB rating (highest in NFL history, min. 1,000 att.) pic.twitter.com/3vch3NKMWq