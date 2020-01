Steve Kerr criticó a Kevin Durant por su último año con los Warriors

New Posted Up Pod: Warriors coach @SteveKerr on state of team, when Steph-Klay might return, vibe from KD last year, father’s assassination, untold heartfelt gesture by the Kerr family & why he’ll never shut up & coach.



��: https://t.co/Z5RBJzdEx4



��: https://t.co/VWGJ1Ho92X pic.twitter.com/ev3UaEnCbC