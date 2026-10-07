Anthony Volpe center of controversial call in Rays vs NY Yankees in ALDS Game 3

The New York Yankees were positioned to tie the game in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays, only for a controversial call involving Anthony Volpe to halt their late-inning rally.

Expectations for the New York Yankees were high entering Game 3, with the Tampa Bay Rays arriving on the brink of closing out the ALDS. However, manager Aaron Boone sparked early controversy with a surprising lineup decision, starting Anthony Volpe over Jazz Chisholm Jr., a move that quickly became the focal point of a controversial call.

In the bottom of the sixth, Volpe crushed a drive to deep outfield that initially looked like a home run as Victor Mesa Jr. tracked it to the wall. Replay review, however, showed fan interference: a spectator reached over the wall to catch the ball directly above Mesa Jr.’s outstretched glove.

Following the review, umpires ruled the play an RBI ground-rule double rather than a home run. The call limited the Yankees to a single run on the play, denying Volpe a trip across home plate and keeping a second run off the board.

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The ruling infuriated the home crowd and sparked widespread debate, given its massive implications: a home run would have tied the game late in the sixth and dramatically altered the momentum of the elimination matchup.

Anthony Volpe makes it 4-3 with an RBI double.



The play was initially ruled a two-run home run, but was overturned upon review due to fan interference. pic.twitter.com/qGMiKDUrRY — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

Volpe answers the bell

Given the nod by Boone, Volpe seized the opportunity to prove his regular-season struggles were behind him. His sharp two-way play provided the coaching staff and fanbase a clear reminder that he is built for high-stakes October baseball.

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Volpe provided a crucial offensive spark for the Yankees, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored while anchoring the bottom of the order from second base. Driving the ball deep into the outfield to bring home a run, he quickly capitalized on the momentum by advancing on the basepaths and scoring himself on Spencer Jones’ subsequent double.

With ALCS aspirations on the line, the Yankees fanbase now awaits the conclusion of a grueling series against a Rays team that has repeatedly shown why it is capable of crashing the pennant race.

Key takeaways

A fan reached over the outfield wall and caught Anthony Volpe’s sixth-inning drive .

. Umpires reviewed the play and ruled Volpe’s drive an RBI ground-rule double .

. Volpe finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run.

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