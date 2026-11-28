Fresh off signing Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Kaima Taira, the Blue Jays are reportedly co-frontrunners with the Yankees for former San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon.

One of the free-agent arms generating the most buzz this offseason is former San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon. With multiple clubs reportedly in the mix, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as the frontrunners to land him.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported that Morejon could soon decide between the Yankees and Blue Jays for next season. Landing him would give Toronto the busiest early offseason in baseball, having already finalized deals with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Kaima Taira.

While New York is also reportedly keeping tabs on two other San Diego players, attention has centered on how Morejon would fit into a Yankees pitching staff looking to reload for the 2027 MLB season.

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With momentum building, a deal could come together before December—typically when general managers gather to map out winter moves—as both clubs push to lock in major additions ahead of the deadline.

Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches.

The reported offer framework

While exact team-by-team breakdowns remain under wraps, MLB insiders report that the bidding war between the Yankees and Blue Jays has pushed Morejon’s price tag close to $100 million ahead of the Dec. 1 lockout.

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According to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman the 27-year-old left-hander is positioned to land a five-year contract rivaling Edwin Diaz’s record five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets. That figure represents a sharp climb from early offseason projections of five years and $80 million, fueled by the two AL East rivals racing to secure elite bullpen help before the labor freeze.

Both franchises are officially among the finalists—with the Padres lurking on the fringes—and Morejon is expected to weigh those final offers and make a decision imminently.

Best fit based on Morejon’s conditions

Based on Morejon’s preferences and roster circumstances, the New York Yankees hold the clear edge over Toronto. Although several clubs have inquired about stretching the 99-mph southpaw back into a starting pitcher, Morejon wants to remain in a high-leverage relief role, a spot New York is prepared to guarantee at the back end of its bullpen as general manager Brian Cashman prioritizes building a dominant pitching staff.

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Because Morejon carries qualifying-offer compensation, signing him would cost the Blue Jays two draft picks and $1 million in international bonus pool money, leaving the Yankees as the cleaner financial and structural fit to finalize a deal before the deadline.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays emerged as frontrunners for Adrian Morejon.

emerged as frontrunners for Adrian Morejon. Adrian Morejon could land a five-year contract rivaling Edwin Diaz’s $102 million deal.

rivaling Edwin Diaz’s $102 million deal. Signing Adrian Morejon costs the Toronto Blue Jays two draft picks and $1 million.